Tsunami Has Struck Two Cities In Indonesia, Following Earthquake.

: 09/28/2018 - 17:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A tsunami has hit two cities on the coast of Indonesia after a 7-point-5 magnitude earthquake this morning.

Homes have been swept away - and at least one person has died and several others are injured.

It happened off the coast of Sulawesi - with reports waves reached up to two metres high.

