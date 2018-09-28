Retro Classics

Rebecca Carter Will Be Able To Begin Her Studies In UCD On Monday,

: 09/28/2018 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Rebecca Carter will now be able to start her course in veterinary medicine next week after her Leaving Cert. appeal was successful.

The High Court ruled that the State Examination Commission had to complete the process by today instead of mid-October.

The judge also said he did not want to see the same situation next year and recommended that all appeals be determined by the start of the academic year.

Rebecca's been welcoming the news that the Department of Education will meet with the SEC and colleges to discuss the ruling:

