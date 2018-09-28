Waste Mgmt. Organisation Dismisses Recommendation For Regulation.

The Irish Waste Management Association has dismissed recommendations made by the consumer watchdog to regulate the sector.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says a waste watchdog should be set up to regulate prices of waste collection companies.

The CPCC found that several collection firms serving the same areas isn't benefiting households and shows signs of a 'natural monopoly'.

But Conor Walsh from the IWMA says the current system isn't broke and doesn't need fixing:

