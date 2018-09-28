Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Waste Mgmt. Organisation Dismisses Recommendation For Regulation.

: 09/28/2018 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bins_black_domestic.jpg

The Irish Waste Management Association has dismissed recommendations made by the consumer watchdog to regulate the sector.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says a waste watchdog should be set up to regulate prices of waste collection companies.

The CPCC found that several collection firms serving the same areas isn't benefiting households and shows signs of a 'natural monopoly'.

But Conor Walsh from the IWMA says the current system isn't broke and doesn't need fixing:

 

 

**Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!