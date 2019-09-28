The Saturday Show

Overnight Lane Closures On The M9 Northbound, Cancelled.

: 09/28/2019 - 09:39
Author: Eoin Beatty
m9_sign.png

 

Kildare County Council has cancelled planned overnight lane closures.

They were scheduled to take place, tonight on the  M9 Northbound carriageway between Junction 2 (Kilcullen) and Junction 1 (M7 Eastbound).

These will not now go ahead, and are likely to be rescheduled.

 

