Kildare Gardai yesterday evening said they found evidence of drug use on board evening commuter trains.

Gardaí from Kildare and Laois/Offaly are traveling on evening and night trains as part of a high visibility operation combating crime and anti social behaviour on the rail network.

These trains included routes from Heuston to Portlaoise and Heuston to Athy.

Gardaí were also patrolling train stations on the route.