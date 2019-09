A big march is taking place in Dublin this afternoon to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

The rally's being organised by the Abortion Rights Campaign and will begin in the Garden of Remembrance at 2 o'clock.

The group says it's continuing to fight for truly fee, safe and legal abortion access for all of Ireland.

Bulelani Mfaco, from the Movement of Asylum-Seekers in Ireland, supports plans for safe-access zones outside abortion clinics: