The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Minister Richard Bruton Provides Details On Public Electric Charge Points, Including Kildare.

: 09/28/2019 - 10:50
Author: Eoin Beatty
richard_bruton.jpg

 

There are currently over 650 standard public charge points and 90 fast chargers, the majority of which are operated by the ESB, in Ireland., according to The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

A real-time map showing the ESB charge point locations, including the status and availability of these charge points, is available on the ESB's website.

In Kildare, there are 28 standard charge points and 2 fast charge points.

The Department has contacted ESB regarding the charge point at Newbridge and was advised that the charge point is to be replaced later this year when eCars takes delivery of new replacement chargers.

Last month, the Minister announced funding to support the rollout by Local Authorities of up to 1,000 on-street public charge points for electric vehicles over the next 5 years.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!