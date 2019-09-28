Minister Richard Bruton Provides Details On Public Electric Charge Points, Including Kildare.

There are currently over 650 standard public charge points and 90 fast chargers, the majority of which are operated by the ESB, in Ireland., according to The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

A real-time map showing the ESB charge point locations, including the status and availability of these charge points, is available on the ESB's website.

In Kildare, there are 28 standard charge points and 2 fast charge points.

The Department has contacted ESB regarding the charge point at Newbridge and was advised that the charge point is to be replaced later this year when eCars takes delivery of new replacement chargers.

Last month, the Minister announced funding to support the rollout by Local Authorities of up to 1,000 on-street public charge points for electric vehicles over the next 5 years.