Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses after a passenger died in an incident on a minibus.

The PSNI says the passenger on the mini-bus was injured when it had to brake sharply on the Antrim Road yesterday at around midday.

The person injured later died.

Police are appealing to the driver of a car in front of the mini-bus, and a pedestrian crossing the road, to come forward.

They are also looking for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them or Crimestoppers.