Gardai On Alert For Speeding Drivers Across Ireland Today.

Gardaí are on alert for speeding drivers across the country today.
It's after speed camera operators began a 24-hour work stoppage at 6am this morning.
Operators of the 'Go-Safe' speed camera vans are demanding better working conditions.
Gardaí are warning motorists GoSafe is still at 50 per cent capacity -- and roads policing units carrying out high-visibility speeding intercept operations across the country.
Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin says staff need to be heard, but the Government can't allow public safety be put on the line.