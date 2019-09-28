The Saturday Show

Minister Eoghan Murphy Provides Figures On Applications For The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan.

: 09/28/2019 - 11:53
Author: Eoin Beatty
The Housing Agency provides a central support service which assesses applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan on behalf of local authorities and makes recommendations to the authorities to approve or refuse applications.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy asked the Agency to compile figures on the numbers of valid applications that it has assessed and recommended to approve for this year.

From 1st January 2019 to the end of August 2019, the Housing Agency had assessed 1,864 applications.

Of these, it had recommended 940 for approval.

In Kildare, there were 8 applications underwritten and 3 were recommended to approve.

