Two Men Still Being Questioned Following Drug Seizures In Dublin.

In the first operation a car was intercepted in the Ballyfermot area and a search was conducted where around 20 kilos of Diamorphine and Cocaine was seized.

One man in his late 20's was arrested and is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

In the second operation, a car was intercepted at Parkwest Road, Ballyfermot.

It was searched and approximately 22.5 kilos of Diamorphine and Cocaine was recovered.

A 51 year old man was arrested and is detained at Clondalkin Garda Station

In a follow up operation at a commercial premises in the Kylemore Industrial Estate, approximately 1.8 kilos of Cannabis resin was discovered.