Mortgage Payment Break Scheme Will Not Be Extended.

: 09/28/2020 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The mortgage payment break scheme will not be extended - instead banks will continue offering payment breaks on a case by case basis only.

It follows a meeting involving between a number of government ministers and the CEOs of AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, KBC and PTSB earlier.

The scheme is due to end on Wednesday.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the banks must continue to offer payment breaks to customers and businesses that still need them - and that there's no "cliff edge" coming later this week.

 

