SIPO Called on To Investigate D'Arcy Appointment At IAIM.

: 09/28/2020 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sipo_logo.png

There's a call on the Standards in Public Office Commission to investigate the appointment of a former Senator as head of a lobby group.

Earlier, it was revealed former Junior Minister Michael D'Arcy was taking up a role as the head of the Irish Association of Investment Management.

He has previously been minister of state for financial services and insurance.

Rise TD Paul Murphy has made an official complaint to SIPO on the issue.

Deputy Murphy argues this appointment contravenes the ban on Ministers and other designated public officials working as or for lobbyists within 12 months of leaving their elected position.

