220 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Northern Ireland Today.

: 09/28/2020 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
220 people have tested positive for Covid 19 in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been no new virus related deaths.

The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland as a result of the virus remains at 578.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 10,949.

