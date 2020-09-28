K Drive

EC: Urgent Need For Brexit Talks To Move To A Higher Gear.

: 09/28/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The European Commission says there is an urgent need to move to a higher gear in discussions on the implementation of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

It follows the third meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

The discussions have been taking place, despite the decision of the British government to introduce a law aimed at overriding a key element of a deal already struck with Brussels.

The UK's Internal Market Bill changes aspects of the Irish Protocol which is designed to avoid a hard border.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

