K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Over 33% Of Covid 19 Cases In The Last Two Week Among Those Under 24.

: 09/28/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_pixabay.jpg

Over a third of cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks have been among people under 24.

There have been 170 Covid 19 cases in Kildare in the last 14 days, and this proportion equates to 56 cases here.

New figures show there have been nearly a thousand cases among 15-24s alone, out of a total of 4,022.

The HSE says there are now 108 people being treated in hospital with Covid 19, of whom 4 are at Naas General.

17 people are in intensive care across the country.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey says making more localised data available would help to get people to comply with the public health guidelines:

17sam.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!