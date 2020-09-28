Listen: Over 33% Of Covid 19 Cases In The Last Two Week Among Those Under 24.

Over a third of cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks have been among people under 24.

There have been 170 Covid 19 cases in Kildare in the last 14 days, and this proportion equates to 56 cases here.

New figures show there have been nearly a thousand cases among 15-24s alone, out of a total of 4,022.

The HSE says there are now 108 people being treated in hospital with Covid 19, of whom 4 are at Naas General.

17 people are in intensive care across the country.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey says making more localised data available would help to get people to comply with the public health guidelines:

Stock image: Pixabay

