There are calls for an update to be given on the work being carried out to replace a water main from Allen to Allenwood to alleviate the problem of the pipe bursting on a regular basis and a time-frame for when will the work be completed.

These works being carried out fall under the remit of Irish Water.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Councillor Darragh Fitzpatrrick will be discussed at the Maynooth MD meeting on Friday