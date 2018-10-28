Sunday Favourites

55 Garda Personnel In The Kildare Division Trained To Use Breathalysers.

10/28/2018
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_checkpoint_2.jpg

 

Figures from the Department of Justice and Equality show that 55 Garda Personnel in the Kildare Division are trained to use breathalysers.

In total, there are 378 gardai in the Division.

Nationally, approximately 3,300 Gardai are trained to used the devices.

