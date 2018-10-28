Moorefield in Leinster Action & Racing From Wexford and Galway.

GAA

Moorefield take on Mullingar Shamrocks at 1.30pm today in Cusack Park, Mullingar in the Leinster SFC.

KFM will have full commentary of the game with Ger McNally and former Moorefield player Philly Wolfe.

Yesterday's Results

Leinster IFC

Two Mile House 2-7 Shandonagh 1-9

Leinster JFC

Milltown 1-12 Kilcoole 0-11

Under 17 A Football Championship Section A

Clane 5-13 Sarsfields 0-11

Under 17 A Football Championship Section B

Kilcullen 2-16 Moorefield 1-10

Under 17 B Football Championship Section B

Raheens 2-17 Eadestown 1-5

Under 17 C Football Championship Section A

St. Edwards 2-14 Sallins 1-7

Under 17 C Football Championship Section B

Suncroft 3-7 Two Mile House 3-6

SOCCER

Manchester United host in-form Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees are looking to win a fourth successive game while the hosts kick off the game one-point behind their opponents.

Ireland winger Robbie Brady could play his first game for Burnley this season when they host Chelsea at lunchtime.

The Dubliner has been out since suffering a knee ligament injury in December.

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is a doubt with a back injury.

Arsenal go for a 12th win in-a-row in all comeptitions when they travel to South London to play Crystal Palace.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton can secure his fifth Formula One title this evening.

The Mercedes driver needs to come only seventh in the Mexican Grand Prix to retain the Championship.

RACING

There's mixed cards at Galway and Wexford this afternoon.

An eight-race programme gets underway in Wexford at twenty-past-twelve while the first goes to post at Galway at twenty-five-to-one.