Department of Defence and KCC Meet To Discuss The Vision Paper Commissioned By The Council Reflecting On The Potential of The Curragh Plains.

: 10/28/2018 - 11:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
curragh_plains_sunset_september_2017_rollingnews.jpg

It's been confirmed that the Department of Defence met with Kildare County Council on 18 September 2018 to discuss the vision paper commissioned by the Council reflecting on the potential of the Curragh Plains and to highlight some of the challenges currently faced in the management of the Plains.

The Department and KCC are currently exploring the potential for collaboration on addressing issues and identifying opportunities for the improved management and presentation of the Plains.

These plans will take account of necessary military requirements of the Defence Forces.

The Department has also confirmed its support of Kildare County Council's recent application for funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development, to appoint a multidisciplinary consultancy team in order to examine the current and future challenges arising for the Curragh Plains.

 

Photo: Rolling News

