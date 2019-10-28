Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out At Monaghan Garda Station.

Emyvale Garda Station was badly damaged in a fire broke out in the building in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident, was is reported have started at around 5.30am.

In a statement this morning, Gardai said the building had suffered "extensive damage"

The station was closed and no gardaí were working there at the time.

The scene is being preserved so a full garda forensic examination can take place.

No injuries have been reported and investigations is ongoing.