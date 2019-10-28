K Country

Power Outage In Leixlip To Be Restored This Afternoon.

: 10/28/2019 - 11:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
Approximately 48 customers are without power in Leixlip today.

There was an outage in the area yesterday afternoon due to a fault.

ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and are currently working to rectify the issue.

Power is due to be restored at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

