Listen: Fianna Fail Spokesperson On Justice Says High Levels Of Anti-Social Behaviour On Public Transport Needs To Be Urgently Addressed.

The high levels of anti-social behaviour on public transport need to be urgently addressed.

That's according to Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Justice, Jim O' Callaghan.

New figures released by the Minister for Transport show anti-social behaviour has been increasing on Irish Rail and Dart Services since 2017.

Last month Kildare Gardai travlled on trains between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge & Kilcock and Maynooth in order to combat such behaviour.

Deputy O'Callaghan says something more has to be done soon.