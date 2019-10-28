Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Fianna Fail Spokesperson On Justice Says High Levels Of Anti-Social Behaviour On Public Transport Needs To Be Urgently Addressed.

: 10/28/2019 - 11:30
Author: Eoin Beatty
train_at_speed.jpeg

 

The high levels of anti-social behaviour on public transport need to be urgently addressed.

That's according to Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Justice, Jim O' Callaghan.

New figures released by the Minister for Transport show anti-social behaviour has been increasing on Irish Rail and Dart Services since 2017.

Last month Kildare Gardai travlled on trains between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge & Kilcock and Maynooth in order to combat such behaviour.

Deputy O'Callaghan says something more has to be done soon.

jim.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!