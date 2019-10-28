Listen Live Logo

KCC Responds To Calls To Provide Playing Fields/Centre Of Excellence For Kildare LGFA.

10/28/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
At the recent KCC monthly meeting, Fianna Fail Cllr. Anne Connolly asked the council to, in its future planning, provide playing fields/centre of excellence for Kildare Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

KCC responded by highlighting that it has, in the past, provided lands to many community and sporting organisations through various transfer and lease arrangements.

Through forward planning the council will continue to provide for recreation and amenity facilities but says it will also have to prioritise land for housing and for the generation of employment.
 

