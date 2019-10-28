Listen Live Logo

Dept. Of Education And Skills Provide Update On New Gaelcholáiste In Maynooth.

10/28/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
According to the Dept. of Education and Skills, the school patron for the new Gaelcholáiste in Maynooth, Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board, had deferred the opening of the school from September 2019 to September 2020 for operational reasons.

The ETB has indicated that a high number of expressions of interest for September 2020 have been received and that enrolment will commence in November 2019 for September 2020.

The ETB is currently in the process of advertising for a school Principal.

It is envisaged that the new Gaelcholáiste will be located on the current Maynooth Post Primary School/Maynooth Community College property, which will be coming available as these schools move to the Maynooth Education Campus.

