Listen: ASTI Says Self-Isolation Requirements Mean Some Schools Are Missing 10 Teachers.

The ASTI says some schools are missing up to 10 teachers, because of requirements for self-isolation to while awaiting Covid-19 test results

The Department say public health officials are casting their net wide and finding an infection rate of just two per cent from mass testing in schools - however students aren't being tested.

There are current delays of up to a week for close contacts of positive cases to be identified in some cases,

President of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ann Piggot, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She says some schools are going to extraordinary levels to staff class.

