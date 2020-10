Ten people are facing trial accused of attempting to identify two teenage boys who killed Kildare girl, Ana Kriegel.

The cases of six men and four women were brought before Dublin District Court, with allegations ranging from naming both boys and posting their pictures on social media.

Boy A and Boy B, who were both 14 when they were convicted of the Kildare schoolgirl's murder last year, cannot be named due to their age.

The cases have been adjourned until December.

File image: RollingNews