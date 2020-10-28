Listen: Kildare Woman, Caring For 3 Members Of Her Family, Appeals To HSE For More Home Help.

A Kildare woman, carer to three members of her family, is appeal to the HSE for more home help.

Terry Healy, who is in her 70s, is carer to her 90 year old husband, Peter, who has mild dementia.

She also carers for Peter's son, 44 year old Ronan, who is non-verbal, and her son, 54 year old Edward, who has an intellectual disability and is partially sighted.

At present, the HSE provides 1 hour of home help.

The family applied for additional supports months ago, and have undergone an assessment, but have heard nothing back from the executive.

In a statement to Kfm, the HSE says it doesn't comment on individual cases but "would appreciate if the contact details for this gentleman/and or his wife could be provided so that the HSE can follow up directly"

Terry has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Terry joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

The HSE's statement, in full, is "The HSE cannot comment on individual cases as to do so would breach our duty of confidentiality to the individuals concerned.

The HSE would appreciate if the contact details for this gentleman/and or his wife could be provided so that the HSE can follow up directly with them in relation to this query.

Individuals are referred for a home care assessment by their treating clinician. The length of time it takes for an application to be finalised depends on the individual and their care needs. There is a significant demand for home care services in Kildare at this time."

File image: RollingNews