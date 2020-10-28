Listen: 10 People Sent Forward For Trial Accused Of Attempting To Identify Killers Of Kildare Schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel.ho Killed Kildare Girl, Ana Kriegel.

Kildare Focus

Listen: 10 People Sent Forward For Trial Accused Of Attempting To Identify Killers Of Kildare Schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel.

: 28/10/2020 - 13:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ten people aged from 21 to 48 are facing trial accused of attempting to identify two teenagers who killed schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The allegations range from posting pictures of the two boys to naming them.

9 of the accused are from Dublin with one woman from Leixlip in Co. Kildare.

Andrew Lowth reports:

