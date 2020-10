HSE staff are spending up to an hour on the phone trying to convince some close contacts to get a Covid 19 test.

The executive says even among those with an appointment, 15 per cent aren't turning up.

The figure is an improvement from the middle of the summer, when a quarter of close contacts weren't showing up for their test.

HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O'Beirne, says tracers are still having to make some difficult calls:

Stock image: Pixabay