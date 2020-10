Kildare Gardai say a Thoroughbred yearling and a show bullock have both been inadvertently shot by poachers.

The foal was shot in Hacketstown last night, and the bullock was shot in Tinahealy last week.

Gardai say both animals were shot by people poaching deer at night.

Kildare Superintendent, Martin Walker, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Superintendent Walker joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme on a new wildlife crime reporting app.