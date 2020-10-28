The Breakfast Show

Aldi Is Looking For Land On Which To Build More Shops In Kildare.

Aldi, whose Irish headquarters are in Naas, is seeking land on which to build more shops in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

It is looking for freehold town-centre or nearby edge-of-centre sites suitable for retail development.

 Aldi is also interested in leasing new or existing space in retail parks, purchasing or leasing space in district centres, or existing retail premises.
 
Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director, said: “We are working to double our footprint of stores within Dublin, adding to the 22 we alreay have and bringing our unbeatable prices and value to more and more families. We have identified a number of suitable sites but are very interested in learning about other options in the Greater Dublin Area. We are offering a 1.5% fee for suitable referrals.”

 

