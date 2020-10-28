ASTI Members Vote For Industrial Action Over Covid Concerns.

Secondary teachers with the ASTI have voted for industrial action over Covid concerns.

The union says the government has to address issues including the need for a comprehensive testing programme.

They want a 24 hour test turnaround, a redefinition of close contacts for school settings and appropriate arrangements for teachers categorised as high risk.

The ASTI is also looking for IT resources for students and teachers to facilitate continuity of learning, but says it wants schools to remain open.