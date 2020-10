The planned Land Development Agency could actually make it more difficult to access affordable housing, according to Sinn Féin.

The party says the government's definition of affordable housing won't be available to many people.

In a new document about the LDA it says affordable means below prevailing market rates, but doesn't specify by how much.

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesman Eoin O'Broin says that's a worry:

File image: RollingNews