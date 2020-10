The number of new Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes has tripled this week.

The latest HSE figures show 15 have been recorded, up from 5 on the previous week.

There are 19 new clusters in childcare facilities, an increase of 12, while there has been a further 46 in schools, the same number as the previous week.

New outbreaks in private households have gone from 461 to 521 this week, while coronavirus cases in meat plants have increased five-fold from 7 to 41.

Stock image: Pixabay