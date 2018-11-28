Listen: IMO Says Record-Breaking Trolley Figures Show The Depth Of Health Service Crisis.

The Irish Medical Organisation says the record breaking hospital trolley figures for 2018 show the depth of the crisis facing the country's health service.

100,385 patients have had to wait for a bed so far this year, of whom 3,588 were at Naas General Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the health service does not have enough capacity or staff to cope with the demand for its services.

Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheaghdha is General Secretary of the INMO.

She is calling on the government to take action: