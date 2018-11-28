K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: IMO Says Record-Breaking Trolley Figures Show The Depth Of Health Service Crisis.

: 11/28/2018 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital_trolley_4.jpg

The Irish Medical Organisation says the record breaking hospital trolley figures for 2018 show the depth of the crisis facing the country's health service.

100,385 patients have had to wait for a bed so far this year, of whom 3,588 were at Naas General Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the health service does not have enough capacity or staff to cope with the demand for its services.

Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheaghdha is General Secretary of the INMO.

She is calling on the government to take action:

wed18phil.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!