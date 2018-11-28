41 Children Adopted In Irish Foster Care System, Following Change In The Law.

41 children have been adopted from the Irish foster care system since new legislation allowing for the process was introduced.

92 per cent of children in State care grow up with foster families and new recommendations have been made today from the Irish Foster Care Association to make the adoption process easier.

These include allowing children access to their birth families and further training for social workers.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says children and their families should have access to counseling and support after adoption:

