Access to dementia care support in Ireland is a "post code lottery".

That’s according to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, which claims large parts of the country have no services for those with the condition.

55,000 people in Ireland have dementia, and the number is expected to double over the next 20 years.

The Alzheimer’s Society wants funding of 12 million euro for dementia specific care.

Its CEO, Pat McLoughlin, says the level of care you get depends on where you live: