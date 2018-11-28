Funding Released For Country-Wide eCar Charging Point Network.

K Country

Funding has been given to develop a nationwide electric car charging network across the country. 

There are, at present, 28 charging points at 14 stations in Co. Kildare.

The ESB eCars project got 10 million euro in funding from the government today - one of 7 funded climate change projects. 

Minister Richard Bruton says the projects have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 500 thousand tonnes - less than 3 per cent of Ireland's total target. 

Minister Bruton says it's a first step to tackling emissions:
 

 

