4,500 Customers, Including In Kildare, Remain Without Electricity.

The worst of Storm Diana has now passed - but 4,500 customers remain without power after outages caused by high winds and heavy rain.

In Kildare, outages in Narraghmore and Clane are affecting 276 premises.

Black-outs peaked, nationwide, at 40,000 earlier, of which 5,300 were in Kildare.

ESB is hopeful the majority of outstanding faults will be resolved by tonight.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads as fallen debris is being reported in some parts.

Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack says we're over the worst of it:

