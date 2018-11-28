K Country

Listen: €1,000 Fine & 6 Month Driving Ban Imposed On Conor McGregor For Kildare Speeding.

Conor McGregor has been disqualified from driving for six months after he was caught speeding in Co Kildare.

The mixed martial arts fighter has also been fined €1,000.

From Naas District Court, Stephanie Rohan reports.

