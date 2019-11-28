Oireachtas Printer & Associated Costs Now €1.7Million.

More than €1.3 million was spent on the new printer for the Oireachtas.

A new report has also found €230,000 was spent on installation of the printer and another almost €200,000 on other necessary works.

The clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan prepared an 8 page report for the Public Accounts Committee.

It comes after the Oireachtas purchased a new 808,000 euro printing press, then had to spend almost 230,000 euro installing it.

The report finds "the requirements of the building and other regulations in relation to 'head height' were neither understood or examined" during the critical early stages of the project.

He said a project on this scale needs specialist expertise at all stages.

The report notes that "significant structural adaptions" would have been needed in any case.

Peter Finnegan also found the printing press itself is necessary and appropriate to meet the printing demands of TDs and Senators, despite the high cost of the project



