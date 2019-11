Neither the Tories nor Labour are offering "credible" spending plans in their manifestos, according to an independent research group in the UK.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies believes it's "highly likely" the Conservative's pledges would be more costly, and Labour would have to put up taxes.

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Barry Gardiner insists his party have a credible strategy to boost public services, and win over voters.

