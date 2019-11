A man in his early 30s is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a robbery in Co. Meath yesterday.

At around twenty past three in the afternoon, a man entered a premises in Flowerhill, Navan wearing a mask and armed with a hammer.

He threatened staff and demanded money before leaving.

Gardaí arrested a man during a follow up search yesterday evening and he is due to appear before Trim District Court this morning.