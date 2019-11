UK Athletics has commissioned an independent review into its dealing with Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project.

The American coach was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency in October and this month announced he would be challenging the sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Salazar trained Mo Farah from 2011 until 2017.

The Olympic gold medallist has never failed a drugs test and has always strenuously denied breaking any anti-doping regulations.