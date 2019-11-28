The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Almost 40,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized In Wexford.

: 11/28/2019 - 11:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_customs_1.gif

Almost 40,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers in Co Wexford.

In a joint operation with gardai, officers found 38-thousand cigarettes worth 26-thousand euro at a house in Enniscorthy.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!