Vicky Phelan Has Deleted Her Twitter Account, Following Criticism For Using Complimentary Medicine.

: 11/28/2019 - 12:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vicky_phelan_16_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

CervicalCheck Campaigner Vicky Phelan has deleted her Twitter account.

The Limerick had more than 22 thousand followers on the social media platform.

Ms Phelan deleted her account last night after she was criticised online for using complementary medicine treatments.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

