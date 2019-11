Gardai are renewing their appeal for information on a string of burglaries in Monasterevin.

All took place on Tuesday evening.

One of the burglaries occurred at Rickardstown, Kildangan, Monasterevin.

Two Burglaries occurred in the Oldgrange Wood housing estate, off the Rathangan Road, Monasterevin.

One burglary occurred in the Barrow Close Estate, Skirteen, Monasterevin which is located just off the Portlaoise Road, Monasterevin.

Inspector Jim Molloy has been speaking to Kildare Today.