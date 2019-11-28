Across The Years

CSO: The Number Of Households At Rise Of Poverty Has Fallen, Slightly.

: 11/28/2019 - 17:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Key figures which determine if a household is going through deprivation all dropped last year, according to a new report.

The CSO's Survey on Income and Living Conditions found households at risk of poverty fell to 14 percent in 2018, compared to 15.7 percent the previous year

It also found households generally had more disposable income, but some still had difficulty affording to treat friends to dinner or enjoying a night out every two weeks.

CSO Statistician, Eva O'Regan, highlights the struggles some households are experiencing.
 

