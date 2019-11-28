Across The Years

Taoiseach Expects ED Overcrowding To Reduce Over The Next 3 Weeks.

: 11/28/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach says he expects emergency department overcrowding to reduce over the next three weeks.

It's after his party colleague, Dublin TD Kate O'Connell, compared Crumlin Children's Hospital A & E with a South American facility.

She says she was shocked and embarrassed to see the overcrowding when she brought her sick child there, and gave up waiting after 8 hours.

Crumlin has cancelled planned surgeries due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.

Leo Varadkar hopes overcrowding will ease before Christmas:

 

